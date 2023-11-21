Meta Quest 2 Meta Quest 2 $249 $350 Save $101 The Meta Quest 2 is an entry-level VR headset that can work as a stand-alone unit or connected to a PC. $249 at Amazon

Meta may have launched the Quest 3 mixed reality headset a few weeks ago, but the company continues to sell the Quest 2 as a more affordable alternative. It remains a great device for the price, and Meta is now making it even more lucrative by offering a crazy deal on it this Black Friday. The Quest 2 (128GB model) has a list price of $349.99 on Amazon, but it is currently on offer for just $249. In addition to the $101 discount, Amazon is also offering a $50 gift card, meaning you can get it for an effective price of $199.

For those in need of a little more storage, Amazon is selling the 256GB model for $299 after a $101 discount over its regular list price of $399.99. You still get the $50 gift card with the 256GB model, meaning you pay an effective price of only $249. So if you're looking to pick up a mixed reality headset for cheap this holiday season, now is as good a time as any to pull the trigger.

The Meta Quest 2 is a great choice for somebody starting out with AR/VR or people looking to upgrade from the original Oculus Quest without breaking the bank. It is lighter than its predecessor, has a sharper display, and is powered by a faster processor, making it a much better device overall. With the latest deal, it is also way cheaper than the original model, making it an absolute steal.

