Meta Quest 2 $249 $300 Save $51 The Meta Quest 2 is an inexpensive VR headset that's powerful enough to run plenty of games on its own. But if you don't want to use it as a standalone device, you get the option to pair it wirelessly with your PC. $249 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Black Friday sales might have wrapped up, but with Cyber Monday around the corner, it’s still possible to find some worthwhile discounts on gaming peripherals, including the Meta Quest 2. I bought the device back when it was called the Oculus Quest 2, and despite being over three years old, it still holds up in 2023.

What’s great about the Meta Quest 2?

It’s a standalone VR headset…

One of the biggest issues with the world of PC VR is that you need a powerful PC to render the graphically-demanding titles. Even if you don’t mind carrying a gaming laptop for this purpose, you’ll need to bring some cables and sensors in addition to the headset. This makes it quite impractical to carry a typical VR headset on your travels.

Luckily, the Meta Quest 2 is a standalone device with a modest library of games. Sure, the Snapdragon XR2 can’t run Asgard’s Wrath, Half-Life: Alyx, or some of the other demanding titles. But if you just want to play some casual games like Beat Saber, The Climb, and Pistol Whip, Quest 2 is your best bet, especially if you don’t have access to a PC.

…that works flawlessly with a capable PC.

The Meta Quest 2 is a fantastic device on its own, but it becomes even better when you pair it with a proper gaming rig. Its 1832x1920 per-eye resolution is nothing to scoff at, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes the crisp visuals extremely smoother. While the 89° FOV is a bit on the low side, its ability to wirelessly connect to your PC means you don’t have to lug around piles of cables.

As someone previously on the fence regarding latency issues with AirLink, I can guarantee you won’t encounter any lag as long as you have a decent router. Since you don’t have to set up extra sensors, you can jump into your favorite VR worlds without spending minutes trying to unravel cables.

All in all, the Meta Quest 2 is easily worth the launch price of $299, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can make this incredible device yours for just $249!