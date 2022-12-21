Meta is increasing the power of its Meta Quest 2, improving the performance of its headset, two years after its release.

Despite coming out two years ago, the Meta Quest 2 is still one of the most affordable and well-supported virtual reality headsets on the market. Despite its recent price bump, the headset is still a great deal, with Meta continuously improving the platform through a number of updates.

Today, the company announced that it would be increasing the GPU compute power of the headset, giving developers just a little bit more to work with for their projects. Going forward, developers will be able to take advantage of the new 525 MHz GPU frequency, which is up seven percent from the previous number which sat at 490 MHz.

Best of all, developers won't have to add any extra code to their projects to take advantage of the boost because the Quest 2's dynamic clocking system will automatically increase the frequency of the GPU when needed. Furthermore, Meta states that dynamic foveation will be able to work in conjunction with the new increase in power by setting graphics quality as priority before foveation begins to kick in.

Of course, it will be interesting to see just how much this new change will affect the performance of existing and forthcoming apps. However, one thing to note, and while a minor inconvenience, is that in its current state, in order to be able to take advantage of the extra power, users will need to launch the app first, then remove the Quest 2 headset, then put it back on in order to activate the extra power. The company states that with upcoming v49 update, that this will no longer be necessary.

For the most part, this news should be quite exciting, especially since the Meta Quest 2 is currently a bargain. If you have yet to pick up the Meta Quest 2, you can do so from your local retail or find it on Amazon and Best Buy. The current price of the base model with 128GB is just $350. For the holiday season, Meta is including two games at this price point, Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

