Despite a heavy push from companies like Meta, Sony, and HTC, virtual reality really hasn't taken off, and still remains a niche product category for consumers. But that hasn't stopped the aforementioned companies to continue innovating in the space, offering new and more powerful headsets.

For the most part, Meta has taken a lion's share of the interest in VR thanks to its more affordable Quest 1and Quest 2 models. Unfortunately, last year, this affordable line got a price bump, making it less attainable for those that just wanted to hop it. Now, it looks like Meta is trying to restore balance to its product line by offering price cuts on its Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro that will be occurring on March 5.

The news comes by way of Engadget, with Mark Zuckerburg himself announcing the new price cuts on Instagram. According to the news outlet, the Meta Quest 2 and Quest Pro will get a new price starting March 5, with the Quest Pro getting the largest cut, knocking it down to $999. The Quest 2 will also get a price drop, although it will only apply to the 256GB model, which will receive a $70 discount, knocking it down to $430.

Unfortunately, the base model with 128GB of storage will retain its current price of $400. Of course, now it makes more sense to go for the high storage model, especially since you'll be double the internal storage for just $30 more than the base model. While this new pricing is particularly sweet for those that have been wanting a Meta Quest Pro, the discount is less palatable for the Quest 2, especially considering that Meta increased the price of the headset last year, bumping it up $100 for each model.

Of course, a price adjustment is nothing to complain about, but it's definitely a heavy investment if you're looking to experiment with VR. So, if you've been looking to buy, be sure to check out your local or online retail starting March 5 to take advantage of the new pricing.

Source: Engadget