It's been nearly ten years since Meta purchased Oculus. And since that time, Meta has poured a lot of money and resources into its VR projects, not only creating a variety of products, but also building and fleshing out a pretty good ecosystem for its devices as well.

As of now, the brand offers three different VR headsets in its lineup, with the Meta Quest 3 slotting right into the middle, offering impressive power and features for a price that usually comes in at $500. Of course, $500 isn't exactly cheap if you're looking to jump into VR, but if you're quick enough, you can score a discount that knocks $70 off its retail price, bringing it down to its lowest yet.

What's great about Meta's Quest 3?

As stated before, the Meta Quest 3 is the mid-range model in the brand's VR headset lineup. When it comes to the hardware, you're going to get a device that's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset paired with 8GB RAM. The headset also comes with the two internal storage options, with this model that's on sale coming with 128GB.

In addition to the above, the headset has 2 RGB cameras with PPD of 18 and also supports passthrough as well. Not only will things look good when you're watching content, but it will also look good when you're looking out into the real world as well, thanks to the full color views with the embedded cameras.

When it comes to audio, the headset also offers stereo speakers with support for spatial audio for the most immersive experience. And if you want to take things further, you're welcome to use your own earbuds and headphones with this model as well. Now, for the most part this is all pretty good, but what's really important here is the software support.

As mentioned before, Meta has spent time building its own app store with lots of games and tools. This is key because, without any content, the headset ican get pretty old pretty fast. You can always check out the availability of apps and if you don't see what you like, remember, this headset can be connected to a PC to take advantage of proper VR titles.