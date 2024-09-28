Meta Quest 3 $499 $649 Save $150 A new price drop knocks $150 off the Meta Quest 3 with 512GB of storage. This bundle also includes a free game. $499 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

The AR / VR space has been kind of a mixed bag over the past few years. And while big name players like Meta, HTC, and Apple continue to push the boundaries, consumer adoption is relatively low for the most part, with the barrier to entry being quite high due to cost or just a general misunderstanding of what the product can do. With that said, Meta has done a pretty good job over the years with its Quest headsets, providing consumers with options that range from affordable to pretty darn expensive. But more importantly, it has provided an experience hub with its Horizon app that provides easy access to apps, games, and services.

Related Best VR headsets in 2024 Discover the best VR headsets for blurring the line between the physical and the virtual

For those reasons and more, the Quest 3 is still one of our favorite mixed reality headsets to this day. And with the release of the affordable Quest 3S, Meta has now drastically reduced the price of the original Quest 3, knocking $150 off. In addition, it's also throwing in a free game by bundling in Batman: Arkham Shadow. This is one of the best bundle deals that we've seen for Quest 3. And if you've been thinking about buying one and trying it out, now's going to be a great time.

What's great about the Meta Quest 3?

The Meta Quest 3 is going to be the best bang for your buck when it comes to a mixed reality headset. The device is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chipset that's paired with 8GB RAM. This model that's on sale comes with a whopping 51GB of internal storage, which should be more than enough to store all your apps and games.

As far as the technology goes, the headset has two RGB and four IR cameras on the front with 18PPD that allows for excellent visual fidelity when it comes to video passthrough. Furthermore, the headset and accompanying controllers work in harmony to provide accurate depth projection and tracking features, along with room mapping to really bring an immersive experience.

In addition to the visuals, the Quest 3 also features a set of speakers that provide support for spatial audio. And if you want, you can always hook up a pair of your own wired or wireless headphones or earbuds to get the best possible audio experience. As mentioned before, what really makes this headset special is the software support. You can easily access a ton of games via the Horizon app, and you can also connect the headset to a PC for even more titles.