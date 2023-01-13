In an effort to make tracking fitness goals much easier, Meta offers a Quest Move app that can track fitness metrics while you're enjoying your time in VR. While the app was pretty good, it didn't offer a way to export or sync the information to more popular apps like Apple Health or Android's Health Connect. Back in June, Meta delivered syncing to Apple Health and now, it is bringing syncing capabilities with Health Connect.

The update allows data captured with Meta Quest Move to be synced with Android's Health Connect app. This will allow users to get credit for their workouts when enjoying virtual activities or playing games. Now, in order to sync the data, users will need to head into the Move app and dive into the Settings menu. From there, scroll down to find the toggle switch for Connect Move to Meta Quest Mobile app and toggle it on. Once complete, you're going to head to the Connected Apps section in the Move app, and there should be an option for Health Connect and the only thing left is to toggle the switch on to get connected.

With this enabled, users should now see their data automatically synced to the Health Connect app. The Meta Quest Move app tracks fitness related metrics like how many calories burned, activity duration, goals achieved, and more. These same metrics should be shown in the Health Connect app going forward. By allowing users to connect this data to Google's Health Connect app on Android, it will make tracking fitness goals much simpler. Users will no longer have to manually input the data from Meta Quest Move into Health Connect.

Recently, Meta announced that it was cutting off support for the original Quest headset. Of course, it's never good news when a company discontinues support for one of its products, but on top of discontinuing support, the company also announced that it was removing some social features as well. Thankfully, it looks like the Quest 2 will continue to be supported for the time being, with it recently getting a bump in graphical power. Meta has the low end covered with the Quest 2 and high end with its Quest Pro, so it will be interesting to see where the Quest 3 will slot in.

Source: Meta Quest blog