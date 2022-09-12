Meta Quest Pro gets leaked in new video ahead of its October announcement

In a month’s time, Meta will hold its annual Connect event to talk about all things virtual reality. The one-day virtual event will primarily be for developers and creators, with educational sessions being available for on-demand viewing after the main keynote. While this in itself is exciting, there have also been rumors that Meta will announce a new VR headset, the Meta Quest Pro. While we won’t know for sure until the day of the event, a new video has leaked, showing off the purported VR headset in full.

According to the source, the device was found in a hotel room where the owner left it. This is where a video was apparently taken, showing off the Meta Quest Pro, its box, and also its controllers. From the video, we can see the design of the headset, and it looks quite similar to the Project Cambria device that has popped up in many forms over the past year. Also, looking closer, it is possible to see that there is more than one device in the background. While this might sound like a fantastic story, things like this have happened in the past. The source states that the owner later retrieved the headset.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Despite being able to see the headset in the wild, it really doesn’t give us more information about the device, which is rumored to have advanced tracking capabilities. The Meta Quest Pro has been rumored to feature eye and facial tracking technologies that are built into the headset. These are features that are not so common on other VR headsets. HTC has recently updated its Vive Focus 3 to add face and eye tracking with additional accessories. The total cost of the Vive Focus 3 plus the added accessories for face and eye tracking comes in at around $1,649. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how Meta prices its Quest Pro headset.

Source: Zectariuz Gaming (Facebook)