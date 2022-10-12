The $1,500 Meta Quest Pro is a flagship VR headset for professionals

Over the last few months, we’ve seen various leaks and teasers about a premium Meta Quest VR headset codenamed Project Cambria. The headset is now finally official, and you can pre-order one right away. But before you do that, know that the new Meta Quest Pro isn’t your average VR headset for gaming. On the contrary, it packs a ton of advanced features geared toward professionals and has a rather steep price tag.

Meta says the Quest Pro is the first entry in a new “high-end line of devices.” It packs several innovative features, like ten advanced VR/MR sensors to enable new types of experiences, Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, eye tracking support, and advanced VR LCDs with local dimming, quantum dot technology, and 37% higher pixel density than the Quest 2.

Meta’s marketing material for the Quest Pro squarely pitches the headset to a new generation of professionals who can utilize its capabilities to create new immersive experiences and collaborate in the virtual world. The headset comes with two redesigned self-tracking controllers that offer TruTouch haptic feedback and precision pinch for fine control and a USB-C charging dock with fast charging support.

Pricing & Availability

Starting today, you can pre-order the Meta Quest Pro for $1,499 on the Meta Store in all regions where Meta Quest products are officially supported. In addition, you can pre-order the headset from Best Buy in the U.S. and Canada, Argos and Currys in the U.K., and FNAC and Boulanger in France. It is also available from Amazon in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. If you’d like to get one for yourself, you can pre-order it from Best Buy or Amazon by following the links below.

The Meta Quest Pro will be available for purchase through these channels starting October 25. All purchases will include the Meta Quest Pro headset, Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock.

For more details on the Meta Quest Pro, check out Meta’s official announcement and the video embedded above.

Source: Meta