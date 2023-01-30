Meta Quest Pro Meta Quest Pro $1100 $1500 Save $400 The Meta Quest Pro is finally getting a discount and it's one you're going to want to take advantage of right now! The VR headset hit the market last fall, and is usually available for $1,500. Now, however, the device is $400 off, which is impressive as far as discounts go. $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy

If you want to get your hands on this high-end VR headset from Meta, you only have to spend $1,100. That's a great price for a VR headset with top-of-the-line hardware.

A deal you'll love

Meta's VR headset features Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 1 processor under the hood to power your VR gaming or work setup. It also has 12GB of RAM to ensure smooth multitasking without any hiccups and 256GB of storage space, which should be enough for a bunch of cool games. It's twice as powerful as the Quest 2.

Now, the best part about the Meta Quest Pro is the fact that it sports a lot of sensors to help you have a better experience in the metaverse. The headset is comfortable to wear, has a decent battery life even with power-hungry hardware, and looks rather sleek. Also worth noting are the two high-resolution screens on the Quest Pro, which have a resolution of 1,800 x 1,920 pixels each and a snappy 90Hz refresh rate.

VR headsets are generally expensive, and the Meta Quest Pro is definitely one of the more costly, if not the most expensive, ones out on the market. The $400 discount, however, makes this model that much more attractive and a good choice if you want to see what the metaverse has to offer. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the Meta Quest Pro at this attractive price, or you might regret it later.