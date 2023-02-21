While virtual reality can be great, sometimes the interactive parts are a bit of a hit or miss. Although hand tracking has been part of the Meta Quest experience since 2019 and while it claimed it added a more natural experience, it wasn't really all that intuitive. For example, in order to select something in a digital space, like in a menu, users were required to pinch to select, rather than tap. Luckily, that's all going to change with the introduction of Meta's latest update that brings an experimental feature called Direct Touch.

The new feature, which comes in Meta Quest build v50, will now give users the ability to tap and also swipe when interacting with menus and other VR experiences. As you can imagine, this is going to be quite a change from the previous interaction method, and will now mirror what the kinds of actions we perform in the real world with our smartphones and tablets. While this new feature can be used to make adjustments in menus, it can also be used to type out letters on a virtual keyboard and even play some games.

In order to enable the setting, users will need to into the Experimental Settings tab and enable the Direct Touch feature. Of course, that's now all that's new in the latest update, perhaps one of the other big feature is that 2D app multitasking is arriving to the Meta Quest 2. This feature was first seen on the Meta Quest Pro but will now also be available on the more affordable headset. In essence, this will allow users to pull up 2D applications like a web browser while using a 3D app, making it easy for users to get more things done, without having to constantly close an app.

In addition, you're going to get some fixes to the Quick Settings panel and improved tracking with Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers. Unfortunately, if you're an original Meta Quest owner, you won't be seeing any of the changes above, as the company has pretty much discontinued support for the unit. But if you own a Meta Quest 2 or Meta Quest Pro, be sure to get your headset up to date to take advantage of these new features.

Source: Facebook, Meta