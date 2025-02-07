Metal Gear’s mainline games are some of the great pillars of video games. While the series spans over 20 video games, board games, and more, these core titles are shining examples of what makes Metal Gear truly legendary. However, the consensus on what order they should be ranked in is another thing entirely.

We're here to crack that with a definitive and inarguable list. Metal Gear is a vast, varied series rooted in pushing boundaries in different ways, including making us sit through a 70-minute mini-movie in MGS4. Each game is special in its own right or reflects the environment in which it was developed. With one of the most anticipated games, Metal Gear Delta, on the way, it'll be interesting to see if the remake is embraced by players, as a fourth version of the beloved prequel will be available in 2025. But for now, let’s tackle the series as it stands.

9 Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes

The single best tech demo of all time