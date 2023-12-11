Key Takeaways Intel's new Meteor Lake lineup will introduce the Core Ultra 9 185H processor for laptops, featuring 16 cores, 24 threads, and a clock speed of up to 5.1GHz.

The leaked CPU-Z screenshot reveals that the 185H has a 45W TDP and uses Socket 2049, indicating it will have higher processing power compared to low-power chips in the Meteor Lake series.

Benchmark scores show that the Core Ultra 9 185H performs well, scoring 767 points in single-core testing and 8096 points in multi-core testing, surpassing the multi-core performance of the Core i9-13900H.

Intel decided to change the branding for its desktop and laptop processors with the Meteor Lake lineup, and a new leak has now seemingly revealed some of the key specs of the flagship SKU in the 1st-gen 'Core Ultra' series. Alongside the specs, the latest leak also includes a photograph that purports to show an actual Meteor Lake die in a laptop.

The leak comes from Chinese social media site Weibo (via @9550pro), where user @LXYOURS posted a CPU-Z screenshot that seemingly reveals the specs and benchmark scores of the new Core Ultra 9 185H, which is expected to be the flagship Meteor Lake processor for laptops. The user also posted a photo that's said to be of the aforementioned chip in a Samsung Book 4 Ultra.

The CPU-Z screenshot seems to confirm that the Core Ultra 9 185H will be a 16-core part with 6 Performance cores, 8 Efficient cores, and 2 Low-Power cores. The chip will have a total of 24 threads, will be clocked at up to 5.1GHz, and have 24MB of L3 cache. Another spec seemingly confirmed by the image is the clock speed, which is shown to be 5.1GHz.

The image also reveals that the 185H will have a 45W TDP, and will use Socket 2049. There are rumors that the Meteor Lake series will include low-power chips rated at 28W, but some of the higher-end SKUs, like the 185H, will have higher TDP to account for the additional processing power. In addition to the specs, the screenshot also shows that the CPU scored 767 points in the single-core test and 8096 points in the multi-core benchmark. For comparison, the Core i9-13900H scores 860 points in the single-core test and 7452 points in the multi-core benchmark in CPU-Z.

The Weibo user also posted a screenshot of the AIDA64 memory test, confirming that the system is running dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM with a relatively high latency of 133 ns. While the frequency remains a mystery, online speculations suggest that it could be either 7467 or 7500 MT/s. That's pretty much all the info we have at the moment, but we expect more details on December 15, when Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Book 4.