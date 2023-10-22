Recently, Intel took the industry by storm with its next-gen Meteor Lake platform thanks to its chiplet-based tiles design and dedicated NPU devoted to AI-based applications. Along with the numerous advantages of adopting a chiplet-based and the expected performance and efficiency gains, Meteor Lake promises to be far more than just another generation upgrade. In fact, one could argue that Intel could be about to usher in a whole new era of computing, breathing new life into the PC industry that has been in a period of stagnation for some time, and AI is at the heart of it.

AI has been all the rage for some time

Traditionally, new innovations would debut initially in the PC industry before making their way to phones and other devices, but this time, it's the other way around. AI has been an area of heavy interest from multiple OEMs in the mobile space for many years, long before the soaring rise of popularity of recent technologies like generative AI. Google pioneered many of its features in this sector, not least with engineering its HDR+ processing with AI at its core long before declaring its ambition toward ambient computing. Other OEMs have also chimed in with their own endeavors, with Huawei debuting its own NPU on its Mate 10 lineup all the way back in 2017.

AI has become so deeply integrated into many aspects of mobile's future, but it can be argued that many of these features do not have their counterparts on PCs. It doesn't make much sense to have post-processing algorithms similar to HDR+ used on images taken by your average laptop’s webcam, for instance. Yet it still sounded inevitable that this huge AI wave would gravitate toward the PC industry soon enough.

This was all but confirmed with Microsoft’s renewed and continuous investment in OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT. Not only that, Microsoft also went all in by integrating some into Windows 11 via Copilot, essentially making AI one of the cornerstones of future versions of Windows. All of this only intensifies the need for dedicated hardware to provide a platform for AI-based applications to thrive.

Reaping the benefits of dedicated hardware

Source: Intel

Unveiling Copilot on Windows was Microsoft’s call to fellow SoC manufacturers for assistance, and Intel responded admirably with Meteor Lake, which features Intel’s inaugural VPU tackling just that. It promises to bring substantial performance and efficiency boosts for AI-based applications, compared to utilizing a CPU or GPU instead.

Not only that, Intel’s VPU can also tackle privacy. Regarding conversational AI chatbots and similar applications, much of the processing is usually done in the cloud to alleviate the performance limitations of running them locally. With a dedicated processor, these workloads can be handled on the chip, cooling down the concerns of many discerning users over the privacy of their data as the need for cloud processing continues to diminish.

Finally, having a VPU with such capabilities can even improve the effectiveness of many features. Something like applying visual effects like background blur can be done more accurately via better edge detection.

Intel is taking matters into its own hands, and AMD is following suit

Source: AMD

Contrary to Intel’s previous refreshes, Meteor Lake represents a big leap on many fronts, to say the least. While it might not be deemed good enough for desktop-grade performance, this is perhaps the boldest Intel has been in years, with Meteor Lake destined to not only put Intel back on track but also leave its mark on the industry and inspire others.

Indeed, not too long after Intel’s announcement, it was reported that AMD had actually hired former Intel executive John Rayfield, who used to be the general manager of client AI at Intel. And when considering Rayfield’s involvement in AI accelerator development, it's all but confirmed that AMD won't want to miss out on the fun.

That is not to say that AMD is just about to get started on developing its own AI hardware. In fact, AMD unveiled its Ryzen 7040 U and HS series, codenamed Phoenix, at CES back in January, shedding light on its own AI engine with claims of being 20% faster than Apple’s M2 CPU. While such a claim might sound like an overstretch, the latest Framework Laptop 13 certainly gives the M2-powered Macbook Air a good run for its money. So does the Ryzen 7 7840U-powered Acer Swift Edge 16, compared to other lightweight laptops. However, such news of employing a former executive at Intel who has been so heavily involved in developing Intel’s AI hardware only means that AMD is about to hop onto the bandwagon and perhaps give Intel a good run for its money.

Having such fierce competition between these two titans can only be good news for the end consumers who want the best CPUs. For years, it looked like things had gone a bit stale, with one of these companies playing catch-up with the other for a couple of years before their fortunes were mysteriously swapped. Now, with AI becoming increasingly integral to the user experience on Windows PCs, things have become far more interesting as Intel aims to retake its lead. By taking the initiative, Intel is not only building upon its own legacy but also leaving its dent in the whole industry. If there is anything we can be sure of at the moment, exciting times lie ahead of us indeed.