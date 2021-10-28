Metro by T-Mobile is now at Walmart, and you can get $60 off at checkout

T-Mobile has announced that its prepaid brand, Metro by T-Mobile, is now available at over 2,300 Walmart stores starting today. Plus, customers can get $60 off instantly at checkout when they buy a new Metro by T-Mobile phone and service plan.

We previously covered the news that T-Mobile planned to expand to Walmarts across the country, and today is the day. It’s part of the massive expansions of its national retail presence that has been taking place all year, which the company shared plans of during a Virtual Analyst Day back in March.

Customers of Metro by T-Mobile can now visit one of a number of Walmart stores to have their plan serviced. Services are also available online at the Walmart website. Metro by T-Mobile offers three main plans for unlimited data access: a $40 tier, a $50 tier, and a $60 tier.

Every Metro by T-Mobile plan includes access to T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G coverage, Scam-blocking protection, and access to T-Mobile Tuesdays freebies. If you want hotspot data, you’ll need to opt for one of the higher tiers of service, which also comes with 100GB of Google One cloud storage at no additional cost.

The company is also offering a number of LTE and 5G devices like their own REVVL V for $79, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for $189, a few Samsung devices starting at $119, and the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G for $219.

New customers can get an instant $60 off at the register when purchasing a new device and a service plan. That means you can walk out with a REVVL V and their lowest tier unlimited plan for $59.

Metro by T-Mobile services are available in-store and online now, but if you want to snag that $60 credit, you’ll need to visit your local Walmart. To learn more about Metro by T-Mobile’s Walmart expansion, check out the official announcement post.