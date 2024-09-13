When it comes to Random Access Memory (RAM), it's imperative to know what specs your kit has. Capacity, frequency, and CAS latency (CL) timings are going to be the three biggest things you want to consider when trying to choose the best RAM for your PC. Of course, you will need to know what type of RAM is compatible with your motherboard, but once you know this, you can start looking into the best kit of RAM for your PC.

One of the most common questions we are seeing these days is what is the difference between MHz and MT/s when it comes to RAM frequencies, and which measurement is more important to consider? Well, funnily enough, the value is the same no matter which measurement you are using, but let's take a look at why this is the case.

What is MHz

Understanding the more commonly used term

MHz is a unit of frequency measurement and is short for megahertz, which means a million cycles per second. It measures the frequency of digital sounds by looking for the presence and absence of voltage. The presence of voltage is at the peak and the absence is at the base. Combining these creates square waves which are then converted into binary.

This has been the standard unit for measuring RAM frequency (speed) since the late 90s. Originally, it was used to measure the performance of SDRAM and 100MHz meant 100 x "10 to the power of 6." Later on, in the 2000s, when DDR was introduced, it doubled the number of transfers, hence the Double Data Rate (DDR). DDR is still used to this day, which is why when you are checking your RAM speed in programs like CPU-Z, you have to double the speed shown.

What is MT/s

Understanding the more accurate term

MT/s is the new kid on the block and stands for megatransfers (or million transfers) per second. This is the more accurate way to measure the effective speed of DDR SDRAM and that is why a lot of manufacturers are switching to this terminology. It is used to measure the amount of data that can be transferred in seconds. One megatransfer is the same as one megabyte, but when you add time to a megatransfer, you get how much data the RAM can transfer per second.

MHz vs. MT/s

Understanding the differences

As we now know, MHz is a measure of frequency and MT/s is a measure of how much data can be transferred. When measuring RAM speeds by frequency, it is measuring how fast its transistors can switch on and off. If the transistors switched 6,000,000,000 times per second, the frequency of the RAM would be 6,000 MHz.

MT/s, on the other hand, measures RAM using a data rate of how much total bandwidth the RAM can transfer in and out of its memory modules. For instance, if the RAM is rated at 6,000 MT/s, it could transfer a max of 48GB per second. So, while a stick of RAM can be both 6,000 MHz and 6,000 MT/s at the same time, using MT/s gives us an actual measurement of data rather than just frequency. This is likely why some companies are now starting to change how their RAM is labeled.

Is MHz or MT/s better to use?

Simpler than it sounds, so no need to be confused

Close

Both measurements are helpful for measuring RAM speed. However, when it comes to how we view speed, MT/s is a better method as it measures the RAM speed in terms of the amount of data it can transfer, whereas MHz is a measurement of digital frequency. The reason it is fun is that if you have a 6000MHz kit of DDR5 memory and want to use the MT/s measurement instead, it would still be 6000MT/s, so while the measurement type changes, the number does not. This means that while MT/s and MHz are different measurements, either of them can technically be used when talking about RAM speed.

Why do some companies still use MHz?

Old habits die hard

Close

Well, the answer is quite simple really. If companies want to show off their impressive new speeds, they want to use the same measurements so that people don't get confused. MHz has been the standard for 30+ years now, and while some companies are moving to use MT/s, some are staying with MHz for no other reason than to make us more comfortable with a familiar term. At the end of the day, the label MHz or MT/s isn't as important as the number that comes before it, so just pay attention to the numbers (the higher the better, of course) and you will be fine.