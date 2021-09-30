The Xiaomi Mi 11’s Android 12 update is almost here, and Xiaomi wants your help testing it

Back in May, Xiaomi seeded an early developer preview of Android 12 to the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, and Mi 11i (Mi 11X Pro/Redmi K40 Pro). While the developer preview was a pure vanilla Android build, we saw the first glimpse of a proper MIUI build last month when an internal MIUI 12.5 beta based on Android 12 was released for the Mi 11. Now, as we inch ever closer to the Android 12 public release, Xiaomi has started testing the MIUI Global Stable ROM based on Android 12 for a bunch of Mi 11 series phones.

Xiaomi on Wednesday announced that it’s looking for beta testers to test drive the MIUI 12.5 Global Stable ROM based on Android 12. The company is currently recruiting testers for three models: the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, and Mi 11i.

If you own any of the above phones and want to get your hands on the new software, you can enroll your device in the beta program by filling in the Mi Tester Recruitment application. The program is only open to users running the MIUI Global ROM. Now, the Global ROM does have a few regional variants. To check your ROM variant, head to Settings > About phone and see if MIUI nomenclature includes the letters “MI” as highlighted in the image below. If it does, you’re eligible. If it says “IN” or “EU,” you’re probably running an Indian or European version of MIUI ROM and thus can’t participate in the program.

Xiaomi says it’s recruiting 200 users per device on a first-come-first-serve basis. If you’re interested, you can apply for the program by filling out this application. You’ll need to provide your Mi account number, IEMI number, and other basic details.

Xiaomi hasn’t shared any concrete timeline on when it plans to roll out the stable Android 12 update to the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11, and Mi 11i.