Mi 11 Lite leaked render reveals a design similar to the Mi 11

Xiaomi’s Mi 11 series currently only has one device: Mi 11. But we know the Chinese phone maker will be adding many more models to its 2021 lineup. One of these models is Mi 11 Lite, which is expected to be the cheapest offering in the lineup. The device was spotted in an FCC listing earlier in January which revealed that it would pack a 4,150mAh battery, 33W fast charging support, 6GB RAM, and 64GB/128GB storage. Now a fresh leak has shed more light on the design of the Mi 11 Lite.

Known leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared a leaked render of the Mi 11 Lite, giving us our very first look at the overall design of the smartphone. The render shows off the Mi 11 Lite in three colors: black, peach, and purple. As we can see in the image, the device in question sports a flat display on the front with a hole-punch camera and a triple camera setup arranged in a square camera module. The overall design language matches that of the Mi 11 but doesn’t look as premium — which is to be expected since the Mi 11 Lite is going to be a cheaper variant.

Previous leaks have revealed that the Mi 11 Lite is code-named “Courbet” and goes by the model number M2101K9AG. It might come in two variants: an LTE model and a 5G variant. In terms of specifications, the latest leaks claim that the device will feature a full HD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz screen refresh rate. On the inside, the 5G model is expected to feature an unannounced Snapdragon 7xx series chipset (supposedly Snapdragon 775) while the 4G model could feature the Snapdragon 720G chip, paired with at least 6GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The triple camera setup of the Mi 11 is said to be comprised of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro lens.