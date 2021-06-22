Xiaomi unveils Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active in India

Xiaomi on Tuesday unveiled the Mi 11 Lite and Mi Watch Revolve Active for the Indian market. The Mi 11 Lite is a watered-down version of the flagship Mi 11. It launched in Europe back in March in 4G and 5G versions. However, Xiaomi is only bringing the 4G model to India. On the other hand, the Mi Watch Revolve Active is an upgraded version of the last year’s Mi Watch Revolve.

Mi 11 Lite: Specifications

Specification Mi 11 Lite Dimensions and Weight 160.53mm x 75.72mm x 6.99mm

157g Display 6.55-inch AMOLED

Full HD+

90Hz screen refresh rate

240Hz touch sampling rate

10-bit color depth

HDR10

DCI-P3 wide color gamut (coverage unspecified) SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G: 2x ARM Cortex-A76 cores @ 2.3GHz 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8GHz 8nm

Adreno 618 GPU RAM and Storage 6GB/8GB RAM

128GB UFS 2.2 flash storage

MicroSD card support Battery & Charging 4,250 mAh battery

33W fast charger (inside the box) Rear Camera Primary: 64MP f/1.79 primary

Secondary: 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide

Tertiary: 5MP telemacro f/2.4 Front Camera 16MP f/2.4 Ports USB Type-C port

No 3.5mm headphone jack Connectivity 4G LTE

Bluetooth 5.1

Type-C port

WiFi 802.11.b/g/n/ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) Security Side-mounted fingerprint reader Software Android 11 with MIUI 12

The Mi 11 Lite is a breath of fresh air from the usual Xiaomi phones, which are always laser-focused on winning the spec sheet race. Instead, the new phone focuses on delivering a thoughtful design and premium build quality.

Xiaomi says the Mi 11 Lite is the slimmest and lightest smartphone of 2021 — the phone is just 6.81mm thick and weighs 157g. It also has a near-flat camera module, with the camera bump protruding just 1.77mm from the back.

On the front, the Mi 11 Lite flaunts a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz screen refresh rate, 10-bit color depth, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10 certification. In addition, the panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and has a peak brightness of 800nits.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by a Snapdragon 732G, paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 expandable storage. Over on the back, you get a triple camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary shooter and flanked by an 8MP ultra-wide and 5MP macro shooters.

There’s a 4,250mAh battery that charges via a 33W fast charger.

Elsewhere, you get dual stereo speakers, Bluetooth 5.1, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 5, and Android 11 with MIUI 12 on top. Unfortunately, the phone skips out on the 3.5mm jack which is quite bold considering the target audience, but for what’s it worth, Xiaomi includes a Type-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter inside the box.

Mi Watch Revolve Active

The Mi Watch Revolve Active is basically a rebranded version of the European Mi Watch that launched last year. The watch comes equipped with a 1.39-inch color AMOLED display with 454 x 454 screen resolution. It offers 117 sports modes and over 110 watch faces. In terms of sensors, you get an optical heart-rate sensor, SpO2 blood oxygen sensor, an ambient light sensor, air pressure sensor, and gyroscope. The watch also has a built-in 12nm GPS chip and supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS navigation systems.

Other highlights of the Mi Watch Revolve Active include 5ATM water resistance, 14-day battery life, automatic workout detection, stress monitoring, VO2 MAX, and Alexa support.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi 11 Lite will go on sale in India starting June 28 at a starting price of ₹21,999 for the base model. Meanwhile, the top model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at ₹23,999. Those who pre-order the device can avail flat ₹1500 discount. The phone will be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, and select offline retailers.

The Mi Watch Revolve Active will go on sale from Amazon India and Mi.com starting June 25 at an early bird price of ₹8,999. Once the offer ends, it will retail at ₹9,999.

On top of Xiaomi’s early bird offers, HDFC credit and debit card owners can avail additional ₹1000 discount on the Mi 11 Lite and ₹750 on the smartwatch.