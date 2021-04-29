The Mi Band 6 is available to pre-order in the US on Amazon

Xiaomi’s wearables, particularly the Mi Band lineup, have, for a long time, sold like hotcakes since the first Mi Band was introduced in 2014. Back then, the first Mi Band featured barely 3 LED lights and no heart sensor. Fast forward 7 years later, and we have a full-fledged, edge-to-edge AMOLED display that goes up to 450 nits, several sensors, and much more in the Mi Band 6. While more costly than the first version, the result is one of the best fitness bands available in the market. Now, the device is available for pre-order in the United States.

Xiaomi doesn’t sell a lot of devices in the United States. Smartphones, arguably the biggest chunk of their business, are not officially sold in North America. But their relatively small U.S. division makes exceptions for devices like the Mi TV Stick and the Mi Box S, as well as smart home appliances and accessories like power banks.

The Mi Band 6, or Mi Smart Band 6 as it’ll be known in the North American market, competes directly with the Google-backed Fitbit fitness bands and other smart bands, and from what our own Ben Sin gathered in his review of the Mi Band 6, it’s a brilliant device that gets almost everything right, especially considering its price point. Features like the SpO2 sensor make the device a compelling upgrade from even its predecessor, the Mi Band 5.

Specs Mi Band 6 Size and weight 47.4 x 18.6 x 12.7mm

14g Materials Polycarbonate Wristband Silicone Compatibility Android, iPhone RAM/Storage 512KB RAM, 16MB storage Display 1.56-inch AMOLED (152 x 486)

450 nits brightness Connectivity Bluetooth v5 BLE GPS No Sensors PPG Heart rate sensor

3-axis accelerometer

3-axis gyroscope

Barometer

Proximity sensor NFC payments Yes Battery 125 mAh Water resistance 5ATM or 50m up to 30 minutes in freshwater

You can check out the Amazon listing at the link below if you’re interested in grabbing one.