Xiaomi will launch the Mi Band 7 Pro early next month, here’s what it looks like

After launching the Mi Band 7 this May, Xiaomi is now gearing up to launch a Pro variant of the popular fitness tracker. The company has shared a short teaser of the Mi Band 7 Pro ahead of its official launch and confirmed that it would land with the Xiaomi 12S series early next month.

In a recent post on Weibo, Xiaomi shared a short teaser video of the upcoming Mi Band 7 Pro. The video gives us our first look at the premium fitness tracker, which features a much larger display and better build quality than the non-Pro variant. At first glance, the premium fitness tracker looks a lot like the Redmi Smart Band Pro. However, unlike the Redmi Smart Band Pro, the Mi Band 7 Pro appears to have a more premium metal chassis.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

While Xiaomi’s teaser video doesn’t reveal much else about the Mi Band 7 Pro, renowned leaker Digital Chat Station has shared a couple of renders that shed some more light on the fitness tracker. The leaked renders reveal that Xiaomi will launch the Mi Band 7 Pro in two color variants — one featuring a gold bezel around the display and a white band, while the other featuring a gunmetal bezel around the display and a black strap. Both models will come with traditional watch-style bands, unlike the Redmi Smart Band Pro.

As mentioned earlier, Xiaomi will unveil the Mi Band 7 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 12S series on July 4. The premium fitness tracker will likely offer all the features found on its more affordable non-Pro counterpart, along with a couple of extras. However, we currently don’t have any info on the additional features it may offer. We’ll make sure to let you know as soon as we learn more.

What do you think of the Mi Band 7 Pro’s design? Are you a fan of the new form factor, or do you think it looks a bit odd? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Weibo (1,2)