Xiaomi launches Mi QLED TV 75 in India with 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1

In a virtual event today, Xiaomi expanded its portfolio of premium smart TVs in India with the launch of the Mi QLED TV 75. This is the same TV that launched globally alongside the Mi 11 back in February. It will join the Mi QLED TV 4K 55 that launched late last year and features the same quantum dot-based LED panel with 4K resolution.

Mi TV QLED TV 4K 75 specifications:

Main Header 1 Mi TV QLED TV 75 Display 75-inch display panel

Quantum dot-based LED (QLED)

120Hz refresh rate with MEMC

4K resolution (3840 x 2160)

1000nits peak brightness

97% screen-to-body ratio

8-bit color depth

Local dimming, 192-zone full array

NTSC 100%, DCI-P3 95%

Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Processor MediaTek MT9611 4 x ARM Cortex A55 @ 1.5GHz

Mali G52 MP2 GPU RAM & Storage 2GB RAM

32GB flash storage Sound 30W total output

2x stereo speakers

4x woofers

2x tweeters

Dolby Audio

DTS-HD Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 1x HDMI 2.1 2x HDMI 2.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5GHz + 5GHz) 2x USB 2.0 ports 1x optical port AV Ethernet port 3.5mm jack Digital tuner

Software Android 10 with Patchwall 3.0

The Mi QLED TV 75 is a premium 4K TV, featuring a 75-inch Quantum Light-Emitting Diode (QLED) display with 3804 x 2160 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC support. Xiaomi claims that the panel features 192 local dimming zones for better contrast. However, it’s worth noting here that TV doesn’t support decoding native 4K 120Hz content despite featuring an HDMI 2.1 port. It’s only capable of upscaling 4K 60Hz content to 120Hz using MEMC.

The Mi QLED TV 75 supports all major HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG. The display panel is capable of achieving up to 1000nits brightness and offers 100% coverage of the NTSC color gamut and 95% coverage of DCI-P3.

For audio, the TV relies on two 15W stereo speakers along with two tweeters and two sub-woofers. It also supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD audio formats. The TV is powered by the MediaTek MT9611 quad-core processor, paired with 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, and Mali G52 MP2 GPU. In terms of connectivity, the Mi QLED 75 TV supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, two USB 2.0 ports, 3x HDMI ports including two HDMI 2.0 and one HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, a LAN/Ethernet port, and AV. Additionally, the TV comes with inbuilt far-field microphones so you can use it with your voice without holding the remote close to your face.

The Mi QLED TV 75 comes running Android 10 out of the box with Xiaomi’s Patchwall 3.0 launcher on top. It also comes pre-loaded with the Mi Home app to control Xiaomi’s IoT devices. In addition, the TV can also be controlled by Amazon’s Echo devices using a dedicated Alexa skill.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi QLED TV 75 is priced at ₹1,19,999 and will go on sale starting April 27th from Flipkart, Mi Home stores, and select offline retail stores.