The Mi Smart Clock is a cheap bedside alarm clock with Google Assistant built-in

Alongside the launch of the Redmi 9T and the Redmi Note 9T in Europe earlier this month, Xiaomi launched a new Google Assistant-powered smart alarm clock called the Mi Smart Clock. The Mi Smart Clock features a 3.97-inch color display with a resolution of 800 x 480 pixels, and it packs a 1.5-inch full frequency speaker with two far-field microphones to help you interact with the Google Assistant.

There are so many smart features on #MiSmartClock⏲ to help you, start living smart! Which one do you like best? 😍Comment below! 👇 #SmartLifeMadeSimple pic.twitter.com/CoFIis442q — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 8, 2021

As you’d expect, the Mi Smart Clock offers pretty much all of the features that you’d get with the Mi Smart Speaker. But thanks to its display, the affordable alarm clock has a couple of additional tricks up its sleeve. For instance, you can use the Mi Smart Clock to connect with compatible security cameras and access their live feed on the display. You can also use the Mi Smart Clock as a smart hub to control all of your other smart home devices or as a photo frame to display your cherished memories. Furthermore, the Mi Smart Clock features a Sunrise alarm feature that gradually increases the display brightness and the alarm sound, which ensures that waking up each morning isn’t a jarring experience.

No need to sleep with your phone anymore!😉#MiSmartClock shows the time, provides alarm clocks and can also respond to Google Assistant voice commands, for checking the weather, playing music, controlling smart home devices, and summarizing the day’s agenda. #SmartLifeMadeSimple pic.twitter.com/X7lkGuKOP3 — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) January 10, 2021

Additionally, the Mi Smart Clock comes with Chromecast built-in, so you can stream music from your phone to the alarm clock with ease. In terms of connectivity, the smart alarm clock supports 2.4GHz b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. The Mi Smart Clock packs 1GB of RAM to ensure snappy performance, and it even features 4GB of onboard storage. It’s compatible with Android devices running Android 4.4 or above and iOS devices running iOS 9.0 or above.

Pricing & Availability

The Mi Smart Clock is priced at €49.99 (~$61), and it’ll be available in a single colorway with a white shell. As of now, Xiaomi hasn’t shared any availability information, but we’ll update this post as soon as the smart alarm clock goes on sale in Europe.