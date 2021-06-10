Best Mice for Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon: Logitech, Microsoft, and more

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 comes with the latest hardware and most modern features you would expect from a notebook in 2021, including the new 11th-gen Intel processors, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, a great display, and so on. However, it still comes with the ancient ThinkPad TrackPoint, the tiny red joystick sitting right at the center of the keyboard.

Having said that, nothing can beat the precision of working with a mouse on a Windows laptop. In fact, I’m way more comfortable using a mouse than a touchpad and if you’re looking for the right one, then read on for some of the best mice for ThinkPad X1 Carbon:

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Presenter Great for office presentation The versatile ThinkPad X1 presenter mouse can double up as a presentation remote, and comes with a battery that can last up to two months on a full charge via the USB-C port. It's also quite sleek and easy to carry around. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 For the most premium experience The MX Master 3 is the best productivity mouse that you should buy if you are looking for premium design, programmable buttons, and great ergonomics. It even comes with precision dual-scroll wheels that help scrolling in both horizontal and vertical directions. Buy from Amazon

Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse Well-built and reliable Microsoft's official Surface-branded accessories are usually quite premium and reliable when it comes to design and functionality. The Precision Mouse offers a shape that should suit most users along with programmable buttons, and solid battery life. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 When premium meets compact The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is recommended for users looking for a compact and premium mouse experience. Expect a similar premium finish as the MX Master 3, including the excellent steel scroll wheel. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Vertical Best vertical mouse If you wish to put less strain on your hands while using a mouse, especially if you have a carpal tunnel scare, then the Logitech MX Vertical is one of the best options. It features a 4,000dpi high-precision sensor along with a battery that lasts 4 months on a full charge. Buy from Amazon

Razer Pro Click Fast and productive The Razer Pro Click has been made in association with Humanscale featuring great aesthetics, a 16,000-dpi super fast sensor, up to 8 programmable buttons and a solid battery life. Buy from Amazon

Logitech Ergo M575 Wireless Best trackball mouse For the ones who care about having a trackball right onto their mouse, the Ergo M575 is a solid choice. Additionally the ergonomic design helps in reducing the overall stress on your wrists. Buy from Amazon

Microsoft Modern Mobile Mouse Best low profile mouse The Microsoft Modern Mobile comes with a gorgeous sleek and low-profile design with an ambidextrous frame. It also features Microsoft’s BlueTrack technology that lets you use the mouse on almost any surface. Buy from Amazon

Logitech Pebble M350 Compact, silent and affordable The Pebble M350 is an excellent wireless mouse if you're looking for something that's compact and super silent. Notably, it's a minimalistic mouse so don’t expect any additional buttons apart from the usual three buttons. Buy from Amazon

These are the best mice for the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, out of which I would recommend the Logitech MX Master 3. It’s feature-loaded, comes with a premium design language, and you’ll be amazed how much value it can bring to your daily productivity. It’s perfect for office work and creative tasks. The Razer Pro Click is also a really good alternative to the MX Master 3, featuring Razer’s 5G Advanced Optical Sensor capable of 16,000-dpi, and a battery life of up to 400 hours. It also features the durability of 50 million clicks and connectivity support for up to four devices.

If you’re one of those who prefer first-party accessories, then Lenovo’s ThinkPad Presenter mouse is something you can go for. Apart from its unique twist and turn design, the mouse uses touch-sensitive scrolling instead of a traditional scroll wheel.

Are you planning to buy the new 9th-generation Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon? Check out our thoughts about the laptop in our full review. We also have a list of some of the best laptops you should buy in 2021, and if you’re specifically looking at laptops with USB-C ports, we have a dedicated list for that as well.