Michael Kors Access Gen 6 smartwatches with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ go on sale in India
Fossil has launched the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 lineup of Wear OS smartwatches in the Indian market. The new smartwatches are essentially the same as the Fossil Gen 6 lineup that went on sale in the region late last month, but they offer a more premium design.
Michael Kors Access Gen 6: Specifications
|Specification
|Michael Kors Access Gen 6
|Build
|Size(s)
|44mm
|Display
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+
|RAM & Storage
|Battery & Charging
|Connectivity
|Sensors
|Audio
|Built-in speakers and microphone for calls
|Software
|Wear OS by Google
|Other features
Like the Fossil Gen 6 lineup, the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, a 1.28-inch display, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. However, it’s only available in a single 44mm size variant. The Access Gen 6 supports all the fitness tracking features that you get with the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, including blood-oxygen monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, various workout modes, and more.
As mentioned earlier, the only noteworthy difference between the Fossil Gen 6 and the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 models is the design. The latter is a more premium offering that features stainless steel bracelets, sparkling pavé accents, and more. Therefore, it commands a higher price. The Gen 6 Bradshaw starts at ₹24,995 and goes up to ₹32,495. It is available through select online and offline retail stores in India. For additional details, check out our coverage of the Fossil Gen 6 lineup.
The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw is also available for purchase in the US. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself or a loved one, you can follow the link above.