Michael Kors Access Gen 6 smartwatches with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ go on sale in India

Fossil has launched the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 lineup of Wear OS smartwatches in the Indian market. The new smartwatches are essentially the same as the Fossil Gen 6 lineup that went on sale in the region late last month, but they offer a more premium design.

Michael Kors Access Gen 6: Specifications

SpecificationMichael Kors Access Gen 6
Build
  • Stainless steel
Size(s)44mm
Display
  • 1.28-inch AMOLED
  • 326 PPI
SoCQualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+
RAM & Storage
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB storage
Battery & Charging
  • 4-pin USB fast charger with a magnetic puck
  • Fast charging support (80% in just over 30 minutes)
Connectivity
  • Bluetooth 5.0 LE
  • Wi-Fi
  • GPS
  • NFC
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
  • Gyroscope
  • Compass
  • Altimeter
  • PPG Heart rate sensor
  • SpO2
  • Off-body IR
  • Ambient light
AudioBuilt-in speakers and microphone for calls
SoftwareWear OS by Google
Other features
  • Customizable watch faces and buttons
  • Interchangeable straps and bracelets
  • Swimproof

Like the Fossil Gen 6 lineup, the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, a 1.28-inch display, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. However, it’s only available in a single 44mm size variant. The Access Gen 6 supports all the fitness tracking features that you get with the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, including blood-oxygen monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, various workout modes, and more.

Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw smartwatch with blue watch face

As mentioned earlier, the only noteworthy difference between the Fossil Gen 6 and the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 models is the design. The latter is a more premium offering that features stainless steel bracelets, sparkling pavé accents, and more. Therefore, it commands a higher price. The Gen 6 Bradshaw starts at ₹24,995 and goes up to ₹32,495. It is available through select online and offline retail stores in India. For additional details, check out our coverage of the Fossil Gen 6 lineup.

    Michael Kors Access Gen 6
    The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 is a Wear OS smartwatch that packs Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, a 1.28-inch AMOLED display, and features a premium design.

The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw is also available for purchase in the US. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself or a loved one, you can follow the link above.

