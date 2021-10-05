Michael Kors Access Gen 6 smartwatches with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ go on sale in India

Fossil has launched the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 lineup of Wear OS smartwatches in the Indian market. The new smartwatches are essentially the same as the Fossil Gen 6 lineup that went on sale in the region late last month, but they offer a more premium design.

Michael Kors Access Gen 6: Specifications

Specification Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Build Stainless steel Size(s) 44mm Display 1.28-inch AMOLED

326 PPI SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ RAM & Storage 1GB RAM

8GB storage Battery & Charging 4-pin USB fast charger with a magnetic puck

Fast charging support (80% in just over 30 minutes) Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 LE

Wi-Fi

GPS

NFC Sensors Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Compass

Altimeter

PPG Heart rate sensor

SpO2

Off-body IR

Ambient light Audio Built-in speakers and microphone for calls Software Wear OS by Google Other features Customizable watch faces and buttons

Interchangeable straps and bracelets

Swimproof

Like the Fossil Gen 6 lineup, the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 features Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC, a 1.28-inch display, 1GB RAM, and 8GB of onboard storage. However, it’s only available in a single 44mm size variant. The Access Gen 6 supports all the fitness tracking features that you get with the Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches, including blood-oxygen monitoring, continuous heart rate monitoring, various workout modes, and more.

As mentioned earlier, the only noteworthy difference between the Fossil Gen 6 and the Michael Kors Access Gen 6 models is the design. The latter is a more premium offering that features stainless steel bracelets, sparkling pavé accents, and more. Therefore, it commands a higher price. The Gen 6 Bradshaw starts at ₹24,995 and goes up to ₹32,495. It is available through select online and offline retail stores in India. For additional details, check out our coverage of the Fossil Gen 6 lineup.

The Michael Kors Access Gen 6 Bradshaw is also available for purchase in the US. If you’re interested in getting one for yourself or a loved one, you can follow the link above.