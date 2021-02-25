Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B bootloader unlock guide and kernel source code are now available

Indian smartphone OEM Micromax attempted a comeback last year with the launch of two budget-friendly devices — the Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1B. What’s more interesting is that the company seemingly wants to make the IN series at least a partial spiritual successor to the YU lineup. The phones come with a close to stock Android build with little to no bloat included, while Micromax has also vowed to deliver “two years” of Android updates. Now, the company made another step towards promoting third-party development for the device duo: kernel sources.

Micromax IN 1B Forums ||| Micromax IN Note 1 Forums

The company took to its official forums to announce that the kernel source for the Micromax IN 1B and IN Note 1 are now available on its GitHub instance for everyone to freely download, have a look, and compile. Apart from the kernel source availability, part of what already makes these devices so open for development is their easily unlockable bootloader. Over in the Micromax forums, an official staff member posted two device-specific guides that walk you through the process of how to unlock the bootloader of these smartphones. It’s literally as simple as executing a standard Fastboot command as we see with Google Pixel and OnePlus devices.

Micromax IN 1B: Bootloader Unlock Guide || Kernel Source Code

Micromax IN Note 1: Bootloader Unlock Guide || Kernel Source Code

Note that unlocking the bootloader will factory reset your device and disable OTA updates, but the step is absolutely essential if you wish to root or install a custom software on your phone. As of now, there aren’t too many customization resources available for the Micromax IN Note 1 and the IN 1B, but we expect the aftermarket development scene to pick up on our forums in the next few days.

Thanks to XDA Recognized Developer theimpulson for the tip!