You can now add text to PDFs in Microsoft Edge Dev builds

Microsoft’s Edge browser on desktop is getting the ability to add text to PDF files, and you can try it today. The company announced the new feature in a blog post today, and it’s already available if you’re running Dev or Canary builds of the browser.

Most browsers these days come with a built-in PDF reader, and in Edge, you can do things like draw on them or use a highlighter. With this feature, you can now use the Edge browser to add text to any PDF files you receive, even ones that might not be designed to be fillable. Once it’s filled, you can save the PDF file with the added text and share it with whoever you want.

To add text to a PDF in Edge, you can click the Add text button in the toolbar at the top, or right-click anywhere on the document. Edge gives you four color options to choose from – black, blue, red, and green. You can also change the font size from 9px to 48px, with 12px being the default, or change the text spacing. The browser will also remember the formatting you choose for your text as long as the PDF file is open, so you can fill in multiple spaces more easily.

As mentioned above, you’ll need to be running Dev or Canary builds of Edge to use this feature. It’s also not available in every language, though it should accommodate the majority of users. It’s unclear when it will roll out to the Beta channel, and eventually to the general public.

If you want to start adding text to PDF files right now, you can download Microsoft Edge Dev or Canary from the Edge Insider downloads page. These builds are less stable and get updated more frequently – Dev usually gets updated every week, and Canary gets updates on a daily basis. And if you’re creating a PDF for someone who might not have this ability, check out our guide on how to make a PDF fillable.