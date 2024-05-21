Key Takeaways Team Copilot can help in meetings, chats, and project management, making it a versatile team member.

Copilot acts like a human member, taking notes, creating tasks, and facilitating communication within the team.

Microsoft is expanding Copilot's capabilities with connectors, extensions, and custom copilots.

Ahead of its Build event kicking off later today, Microsoft has unveiled a big new step for Copilot in Microsoft 365. The company is introducing Team Copilot, which aims to take Copilot from being a personal assistant to being someone you and your team can engage with together. Microsoft wants you to treat Copilot as a team member, and in some cases, even a project manager.

Team Copilot can proactively help everyone

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft suggests three primary ways: as a meeting facilitator, group moderator, and project manager. As a meeting facilitator, Copilot can be added as a participant to Teams meetings, taking notes from the meeting as it goes on, while also giving human participants the ability to edit notes on the fly to ensure everything is accurate. Copilot can also create follow-up tasks based on what's discussed in the meeting, making it easier for everyone to stay on top of what's being decided and what tasks are being assigned. Copilot can even function in Teams Rooms, so ad-hoc meetings are also supported for taking notes.

You can also add Copilot to a Teams chat, which allows it to summarize everything that's being talked about with important notes for anyone trying to catch up on the conversation. Copilot can answer questions based on messages and also pull information from shared files. For example, you can ask Copilot to highlight key points from a document, making it easier to action those items.

Image credit: Microsoft

Then there's the ability to serve as a project manager in Planner. Copilot can manage your projects by creating a plan with tasks and goals, assigning those tasks, and notifying other team members if their input is needed on a specific topic.

In all of this, Copilot acts as if it were a human member of the team. It's not acting to help a specific user do their work, it has its own share of work to contribute to the project, and everyone can see what Copilot does.

Copilot extensions and more

Image credit: Microsoft

Microsoft had other Copilot-related announcements at Build. as you'd probably expect. The company has Copilot connectors in Copilot Studio, making it easier for develpers to build their own Copilot extensions and increase the functionality of Microsoft's AI assistant. Microsoft is also making it possible to build custom copilots to automate workflows, and specifically, Microsoft is introducing the ability to create copilots that act as agents, similar to Team Copilot above.

Finally, Microsoft will be launching the Copilot Trust Platform in preview later this year, giving companies access to the services Copilot is built on. This helps ensure responsible AI use and enterprise data protection when using Copilot.

Copilot seems to be the future for Microsoft's vision, between Copilot+ and AI PCs to everything that's being done in the enterprise space, the company clearly believes AI will change the way we work, and it's building towards that future very quickly.