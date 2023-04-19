Microsoft is planning a major shake-up of its Surface family later this year, according to a new report from Windows Central. The company is apparently working on an 11-inch version of the Surface Pro family, and that will arrive alongside the first Arm-powered Surface Go model, which we've already heard rumblings about in the past.

Surface Pro goes small

The biggest news here is the possibility of a smaller Surface Pro launching later this year. According to the information shared by Windows Central's Zac Bowden, Microsoft is planning a smaller 11-inch version of its flagship tablet, which would make it the smallest Surface Pro tablet since the Surface Pro 2 back in 2013. Starting with the Surface Pro 3, the display size switched to 12 inches, and it has since increased further to 13 inches with the Surface Pro 8 onward.

According to the report, the 11-inch Surface Pro will have a shape similar to that of the Surface Go, but it will have slimmer bezels to allow for the larger display. That screen will also have the 120Hz refresh rate we've seen on the Surface Pro 9, so it's definitely a cut above the Surface Go.

Surface Go 4 with Arm processors

This report also comes with confirmation of earlier reports that the Surface Go 4 will be available in an Arm-based configuration. As you'd expect, this model will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c-based chipset, which is designed for entry-level devices like this. The tablet could end up shipping with 5G support, which would also be a first for the Surface Go family, though this is still up in the air.

Microsoft has been investing much more heavily in the Windows on Arm ecosystem for the past couple of years, and the Surface Pro 9 was the first member of the main Surface Pro series to ship with an Arm-based chip, which shows that the company is growing more confident in its devices. Even Dell recently launched its first Arm-powered laptop. It makes a lot of sense for the Surface Go 4 to also offer this option.

With that being said, the report suggests that Microsoft will still offer an Intel variant of the Surface Go 4 for those who prefer it.

As to when you can expect these devices to launch, it seems likely that a fall timeframe would be chosen. The Surface Pro series is always refreshed in the fall, but the report states that nothing is set in stone yet. And while the Surface Go 4 was initially rumored to launch this spring, it now looks like it will launch in the fall instead, assuming it doesn't get pushed back further.