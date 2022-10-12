Microsoft adds 12th-gen processors in the Surface Laptop 5, and not much else

Microsoft is holding its annual October hardware event today, and alongside the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Studio 2+, it launched the Surface Laptop 5. While last year’s Surface Pro 8 got a big redesign and it arrived alongside the innovative Surface Laptop Studio, which was a redesigned Surface Book, many expected to see a lot from the Surface Laptop 5.

Sadly, there isn’t much to see here, and the product didn’t get a lot of the improvements that other Surface products have received. In fact, these are improvements that every premium Surface has received by now, like a 120Hz display and an FHD webcam.

Intel 12th-gen processors

The biggest change in the Surface Laptop 5 is that both the 13.5- and 15-inch models come with Intel’s 12th-gen U-series processors, either a Core i5-1235U or a Core i7-1255U in the 13.5-inch model and just the Core i7 in the 15-inch version.

Yes, that means that the rumors are true and there’s no AMD model. The past two iteratons of the Surface Laptop have offered both Intel and AMD options, and Microsoft has typically used last-gen AMD chips and current-gen Intel processors; however, rumors were that the Surface Laptop 5 was designed for Ryzen 6000. It’s unclear which of the two companies bowed out.

“With every product and with the goal of delighting customers, we select the right components for the form, scenarios, and customer we envision,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a statement to XDA. “It is a deliberate process whereby we work closely with our partners to tune and perfect the overall experience. For this product, we are excited about the 12th Gen processors from Intel. Built on the Intel Evo platform, this chipset will help Surface Laptop 5 to achieve the perfect balance of style and power. This balance has consistently led to Surface Laptop being our most loved Surface device.”

Of course, all Intel processors mean that the Surface Laptop 5 comes with Thunderbolt 4 for the first time. That means that you can use that port for something as simple as charging, or you can use it to light up dual 4K monitors. It’s the most versatile port that there is.

Unfortunately, Microsoft is still only using one USB Type-C port, since it’s sticking with its proprietary Surface Connect port. There’s also a USB 3.1 Type-A port.

This year’s new color is Sage, but there’s no Alcantara

Every year, there’s at least one new color of the Surface Laptop. So, while the Surface Laptop 5 really hasn’t been modernized, it does come in the Sage color that debuted with the Surface Laptop Go 2. To make room for it, the Ice Blue color that launched in the previous generation is getting kicked to the curb.

The Surface Laptop 5 15 still only comes in Platinum and Matte Black, while the Surface Laptop 5 13.5 comes in Platinum, Sage, Matte Black, and Sandstone. The 13.5-inch model in Platinum is the only one that still has Alcantara fabric on the keyboard, something that was once a signature feature of the Surface Laptop.

As mentioned above, Microsoft hasn’t added the improvements it’s added in other products. The screen is 201ppi on both the 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, and it’s still 60Hz. The webcam is still 720p too, despite the fact that the company has been using at least a 1080p sensor in the Surface Pro since 2014. And indeed, since it’s a recommended part of Intel’s Evo spec, most of the industry is using at least an FHD webcam in premium products.

The Surface Laptop 5 is set to arrive on October 25. It will come in the following configurations:

Screen size Processor RAM Storage Colors Price 13.5 Core i5 8GB 256GB Platinum $999.99 13.5 Core i5 8GB 512GB Platinum, Black, Sage, Sandstone $1,299.99 13.5 Core i5 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black, Sage, Sandstone $1,499.99 13.5 Core i7 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black, Sage, Sandstone $1,699.99 15 Core i7 8GB 256GB Platinum $1,299.99 15 Core i7 8GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,499.99 15 Core i7 16GB 512GB Platinum, Black $1,799.99 15 Core i7 16GB 1TB Black $2,399.99