Microsoft 365 is a great solution to this problem, as it's a subscription service that can be used on up to five devices. With a subscription, you gain access to important apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, which can be installed on your laptops, PCs, tablets, smartphones, and other devices. While it typically costs $69.99 per year, you can now save 35%, dropping the price down to just $44.99 for a limited time.

What's great about Microsoft 365?

Microsoft 365 is a great way to get the latest Office apps without paying a lot of money. As mentioned before, the software suite is subscription based, and while it delivers a lot when it comes to features, you also get the added benefit of being able to use it on five different devices. Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneNote are all included in this bundle, along with Microsoft Defender, Clipchamp, Editor, and 1TB of online cloud storage.

This package provides a ton of value if you're someone that needs a variety of tools for work projects, school reports, personal assignments, and so much more. While there are many Office alternatives, you really can't beat the tools and features that Microsoft packs into its software. So if you've been thinking about trying Office, or just needed to renew your current subscription, this is going to be the perfect time to buy, especially when you get so much value and can save so much.

The promotional period is only for a limited time, with the deal being provided by Stack Social. Once you make your purchase, you'll be sent a code that you can redeem for up to 30 days. Once redeemed, you will have access to Microsoft 365 for one year, which is good for use on up to five devices. Of course, if you don't want to pay for a subscription, you can always go with a lifetime Office license instead.