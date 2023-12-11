Key Takeaways Outlook for Windows will soon have Copilot integration, allowing customers to draft emails and adjust tone and length.

Teams will receive enhancements including Copilot in the chat list, watermarks for PowerPoint Live and Whiteboard, and IT admins controlling external meetings.

Teams will also get new features in January 2024, such as a streamlined process for creating channels and teams, control over the activity feed, a personalized feed for channels, and live meeting status on mobile devices.

Microsoft 365 apps and services get updated on a fairly frequent basis as the Redmond tech giant continues testing new tech with enterprise and consumer Insiders. Support for voice dictation was recently added to the new Outlook for Windows app, and now, it seems like a bunch of other capabilities are being introduced in classic Outlook and other Microsoft 365 services too.

Microsoft has added several entries to its public Microsoft 365 Roadmap, giving customers a rough idea about what to expect in the coming weeks. Starting with the classic Outlook for Windows, Copilot integration will facilitate customers in drafting emails, along with adjusting their tone and length. Both these capabilities will begin to roll out in February 2024.

Teams is getting various enhancements in the next few months too. Copilot will start showing up in the chat list for customers with a license, allowing them to quickly access the chatbot from within the app. Moreover, IT admins will be able to enable watermarks for PowerPoint Live and Whiteboard, and control if their tenants can attend external meetings or not. All the aforementioned features will begin rolling out in February 2024 as well.

However, prior to that, Teams will net a plethora of new features in January 2024 too. This includes a more streamlined process to create new channels and teams, granular control over the activity feed through notification cards, a personalized feed for channels, and live meeting status in the Teams calendar view on mobile devices. The last item in the aforementioned list will show the duration of a call, whether a meeting is being recorded or not, and the participants currently in the meeting.

It is important to note that entries in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap are subject to change, so don't fret too much if they don't arrive on time. Be sure to check out the roadmap yourself too, since it does contain other items that cater to a more niche audience.