Key Takeaways Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, Teams, and PowerPoint, will be available on the Apple Vision Pro headset from February 2, providing a superior multitasking experience.

Popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify won't have dedicated apps on Vision Pro, but Microsoft promises a great Microsoft 365 experience.

Besides Microsoft 365 apps, the Copilot AI tool will also be available for download on the App Store for Vision Pro.

Microsoft has announced that Microsoft 365 apps will be available on the App Store for Apple Vision Pro from February 2, the day when the mixed reality headset will go on sale in the U.S. In addition to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other Microsoft 365 apps, the company's Copilot AI tool will be available for Vision Pro mixed reality headsets to help users with drafts, edits, summaries, and a lot more.

Microsoft Word running on Apple Vision Pro headset | Image: Microsoft

While popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify don't have plans to launch dedicated apps for Apple Vision Pro right now, Microsoft has promised to provide a "great Microsoft 365 experience" on Apple's mixed reality headset right from day one. Microsoft 365 apps are available on major device categories of Apple, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac. But with Apple Vision Pro's infinite canvas, the experience of Microsoft's productivity apps is expected to be far superior when it comes to multitasking. The infinite canvas will allow you to run as many Microsoft 365 apps as you want side by side without worrying that you might run out of room.

Microsoft 365 apps on Vision Pro will pack all the features that users can find in regular versions of Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. But we'll still have to test them on the headset to judge whether the overall experience is as good as, if not better than, that of the best productivity apps on Mac. However, it's worth noting that Microsoft Teams' immersive 3D meeting via Microsoft Mesh won't be available for the headset at launch. The software giant will bring Microsoft Mesh to Apple Vision Pro in the "coming year".

Microsoft Teams running on Apple Vision Pro | Image: Microsoft

There are many alternatives to Microsoft 365, such as Apple's own iWork and Google Workspace. But if you want a native experience with power-packed features on the headset, you hardly have a choice other than Microsoft's solution. Besides, iWork apps, except for the Keynote, won't be available on the Vision Pro headset from Day One. You can consider Google Workspace as an alternative, but you'll have to access it via the web. Speaking of which, you can also use Microsoft's productivity apps for free from the web on your Vision Pro headset if you don't want to pay for the Microsoft 365 subscription.