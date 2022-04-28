April updates to Microsoft 365 include easier account switching and new accessibility features

As we’re nearing the end of April, Microsoft is once again highlighting the updates made to Microsoft 365 products and services over the past month. This includes some previously-announced features, like tabs in the Windows 11 File Explorer (which aren’t actually available yet), as well as new AI-powered calling features that are also on the way, like automatic framing and voice focus. There’s more in tow this month, though.

Starting with accessibility, Microsoft has rolled out new notification controls in Teams in a bid to help users reduce distractions at work. You can now mute notifications during meetings, for example. Other Teams features meant to help users focus include the ability to hide your own video feed, change chat density settings, and more. Microsoft has also rolled out new text prediction and voice control features across a few of its apps to improve accessibility even further. Viva Insights also has a new focus mode to help users stay focused at work.

A noteworthy update for Microsoft To Do on Windows also rolled out this month, and it enables smart recognition of things like due dates and whether the task should repeat. If you create a task called “Submit a report on Friday”, To Do will now set a due date for the next Friday automatically, for example.

Over on the web, Microsoft 365 apps like Word, PowerPoint, and so on now support seamless account switching. You no longer have to sign out of one account to switch to another, and you can see all your active accounts from the account menu in the top-right corner of the page to switch between them at will.

If you use Yammer, some updates have also been made this month. It’s now possible to upvote a response you find useful, making it easier for others to find it, and it’s now possible to bookmark a post to see it later. While it’s not rolled out yet, Yammer will also support dark mode on the web soon.

Microsoft also had some big news for Windows 365 in April, including the ability to make the OS the default boot system on your PC or bring your Windows 365 cloud desktop directly into Windows 11. There’s also Windows 365 Offline, which gives you the ability to use your cloud PC without an internet connection, with things being kept in sync as soon as you reconnect. Again, this isn’t all available yet, but Microsoft announced it this month.

Finally, there were some updates to the IT management side of things. Microsoft has introduced Windows Autopatch, a feature that allows businesses to automatically keep Windows and Office up to date automatically, and the company also introduced a way for companies to show custom messages to employees across Windows 11, making it easier to help users set up their devices in accordance with company policy. Microsoft also introduced a new Remote Help app this month, making it easier for employees to get help from IT teams in a secure way.

Source: Microsoft