Microsoft 365 is getting a new, more affordable plan for users who don't need the full suite of benefits. Microsoft 365 Basic, as it's called, offers 100GB of OneDrive cloud storage, but it doesn't include access to the desktop Office apps that are included in the Microsoft 365 Personal and Family plans.

Another perk of Microsoft 365 Basic will be an ad-free experience on the web version of Outlook, giving the interface a bit more room to breathe. What's more, members of this plan will also get access to support experts for Microsoft 365 and Windows 11.

On top of the benefits available at launch, Microsoft says it also plans to add new security features to this new plan. That includes ransomware recovery and password-protected link sharing in OneDrive, which will be coming later this year.

All of this will come at a monthly cost of just $1.99, or you can pay $19.99 per year if you want to save some money. That's a significant step down from the $6.99 ($69.99 per year) cost of Microsoft 365 Personal, and it could very well be worth it if you don't need the desktop Office apps. You can still use the apps on the web and on mobile devices, which might be enough for most.

It's also the same price Microsoft currently charges for its standalone OneDrive plan, which also includes 100GB of cloud storage. In fact, this plan is a replacement for that one, and Microsoft says that any existing members of the standalone OneDrive subscription will be automatically upgraded to Microsoft 365 Basic.

Microsoft 365 Basic will launch on January 30th, with existing OneDrive subscriptions automatically converting on the same day. Microsoft also mentioned that the new Microsoft 365 app, a simple rebranding of the existing Office app, is now available on the web, and will be rolling out to Android, iOS, and Windows later this month.