Microsoft 365 Personal Save $20 with Plus or Total membership $70 at Best Buy

Microsoft 365 Family Save $20 with Plus or Total membership $100 at Best Buy

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, we're starting to see some incredible deals pop up on TVs, laptops, storage devices, and more. While productivity software might not be your top priority when hunting for deals. Right now, Best Buy is having an exclusive sale for its My Best Buy members, knocking $20 off the price of Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscriptions.

Microsoft Office has been an essential productivity suite for quite some time. The software bundle packs so many tools that it's really quite a bargain at its retail price. The software suite's strength lies in its power, which makes it versatile enough to be used at home or in an office. With Microsoft 365 you get the same great apps but with added bonuses like cloud storage and being able to use it on several devices like smartphones and tablets. However, there are some differences between the two subscriptions.

While both deliver the same core apps like Word, Excel, PowePoint, and OneNote, with the Family Subscription you do get the added bonus of being able to share the account with up to six members. In addition, the Family subscription also brings more cloud storage that comes in at 1TB per user for up to six users (total of 6TB) and the Family Safety mobile app. With the Personal subscription, you do get cloud storage, but it will be limited to just one account with 1TB of storage.

Microsoft 365 provides immense value, and although many will use it on PCs and Macs, being able to use Office on smartphones, and tablets is also a huge benefit. As stated before, for a limited time, My Best Buy members can gain access to these exclusive deals that shave $20 off the retail price. So if you've been looking to dive into Office, this deal is for you.