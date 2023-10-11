Microsoft 365 Family $77 $110 Save $33 If you want to get a Microsoft 365 Family subscription for a year, there are few cheaper ways to do it than with this Prime Day deal. $77 at Amazon

Microsft 365 Family is the more expensive Microsoft 365 package, but it contains more tools than the Personal package and can also be shared with up to six people. You'll get it for $77 for a year if you act fast on Amazon's Big Deal Days, and to sweeten the deal, you'll also get a $10 Amazon gift voucher too. It's a powerful software suite that's worth picking up for improving your productivity.

Microsoft 365 Family comes with the following items:

Office apps : Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access

: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access Cloud storage : 6 TB of OneDrive storage (1 TB per person)

: 6 TB of OneDrive storage (1 TB per person) Security features : Advanced security features for your files, devices, and identity, including virus and malware protection, ransomware recovery, and two-factor authentication

: Advanced security features for your files, devices, and identity, including virus and malware protection, ransomware recovery, and two-factor authentication Other features: Microsoft Teams, Family Safety, Clipchamp, and more

It's a great option for any family or household thanks to the usefulness of the tools it includes, and with the Amazon gift voucher included, you basically drop the price to $67 instead. That's a steal and makes it just as cheap as the personal edition of Microsoft 365, while also giving you more bang for your buck.