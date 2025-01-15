Summary Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat offers pay-as-you-go access to AI agents for businesses.

Powered by OpenAI's GPT-4, Copilot Chat can assist with tasks like market research, meeting preparation, and content generation.

Users can directly create agents in Copilot Chat to streamline repetitive tasks.

Remember Bing Chat Enterprise? In case you don’t, it was an AI-powered chat service designed for business organizations, offering features focused on workflow automation such as code writing and document summarization. Today, Microsoft has relaunched it under a new plan called Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat.

Microsoft 365 Copilot Chat is a new pay-as-you-go plan for businesses

Copilot Chat is built on OpenAI's GPT-4 AI model and can be used for tasks like conducting market research, preparing for meetings, creating key takeaways in Word documents, and even generating AI-powered images for social media posts and campaigns using Copilot Pages.

Additionally, users can use and create agents using natural language directly within Copilot Chat to automate repetitive tasks, such as monitoring email inboxes or gathering account details before a customer meeting.

The best part? Previously, AI agents were only available with the full Microsoft Copilot subscription, which costs $30 per user per month and provided access to AI-powered features across Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, and Outlook. With the new Copilot Chat plan, businesses can access Copilot AI agents directly within the chat experience and pay based on usage (pay-as-you-go).

While the exact amount a business will end up paying for Copilot Chat will vary depending on what their team does with it, it's undoubtedly a step in the right direction. After all, it's much better to pay for what you use rather than commit to a flat fee, especially for businesses with fluctuating needs or smaller teams that may not require constant access to AI agents.

While Copilot Chat can't be found in Office applications like Word and Excel, you can begin using it in the Microsoft 365 Copilot app for Windows, Android, or iPhone app stores or via Microsoft 365 Copilot's official website.