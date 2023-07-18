Microsoft is on a mission to integrate its AI-powered technology into its core suite of products including Windows, Microsoft 365, Edge, GitHub, and more. As it expands the availability of Microsoft 365 Copilot to more users, the Redmond tech giant has now announced the integration of new AI features into its Teams software.

At its ongoing Inspire conference, Microsoft has detailed the new ways Copilot is being integrated into Teams Phone and Teams Chat. Starting with the former, Copilot will provide summarized insights in real-time. You can also use natural language inputs to create notes for you and highlight key points during a call. This will make it easier for users to write follow-up emails and get suggestions for next steps. These features make Teams Phone the first Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solution to sport generative AI (GAI) capabilities in phone calls, supported both in VoIP and PSTN modes. This technology is now available for those enrolled in the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program.

When it comes to Teams chat integrations, Microsoft 365 Copilot can answer specific questions related to chats, summarize them, and identify key points. When requesting a summary of a conversation, users need to provide the AI assistant a look-back period as to how many days worth of information they want summarized, going up to 30 days. Depending on the details of the conversation and the workflow, Copilot can also create tables containing roles, responsibilities, action items, dependencies, issues based on the produced output so that it's even easier to digest the key points of the chat. Copilot capabilities in Teams chat are also available to members of the Microsoft 365 Copilot Early Access Program right now.

That said, Microsoft has not detailed timelines for general rollout and has not provided information on licensing either. The company will likely reveal this information further down the line as it continues its testing with a limited scope of customers for now.