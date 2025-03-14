After years of resisting the upgrade, I finally shelled out for a Microsoft 365 subscription. I had been using the Microsoft Office 2013 edition, as well as my trusty Google Docs tab, up until now. After all, there are plenty of Microsoft 365 alternatives.

But the reality is that, as part of my job, I need to be able to cover topics like Word and Excel while having access to the latest features. So I relented and subscribed to Microsoft 365 — but there are several features that make the subscription a bitter pill to swallow.

6 The inadequate dark mode

It’s inconsistent and not customizable enough