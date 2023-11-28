Key Takeaways Microsoft is discontinuing its Microsoft 365 extension on Chrome and Edge, with support ending on January 15, 2024.

The extension allowed users to access Office apps and documents quickly on the web without desktop applications.

Users are advised to uninstall the extension and find alternative ways to access Microsoft 365, such as through the Edge sidebar or by bookmarking the website.

Web browsers like Google Chrome offer access to a bunch of extensions that users can install in a bid to increase productivity and access certain content. And although some may find the Microsoft 365 extension on Chrome and Edge useful, the Redmond tech firm has decided to get rid of the tool, with support ending early next year.

In a support page spotted by The Verge, Microsoft has revealed that the fairly popular Microsoft 365 extension is reaching the end of the line on January 15, 2024. Following this date, the extension will no longer receive any kind of updates, bug fixes, or technical support. In fact, it will also be removed from the Edge and Chrome web stores, which means that no new downloads will be permitted either.

For those unaware, this extension enabled users to quickly access Office apps and their personal documents on the web, without needing to download the desktop applications. It was essentially a way to gain faster access to your content rather than navigating the Microsoft 365 website manually. The firm hasn't given any reason for retiring the Microsoft 365 extension, but it is important to note that it had over 10 million downloads collectively across both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

In terms of next steps, Microsoft has recommended customers to uninstall the extension, which makes sense given that it will no longer be receiving security updates either, so it could potentially be leveraged as an attack surface by malicious actors. Edge users have been asked to access Office apps through the Edge sidebar while Chrome customers have been requested to bookmark the Microsoft 365 website for faster access. It has also recommended a couple of other extensions that users can utilize in tandem with Microsoft 365, such as "Office - Enable Copy and Paste".