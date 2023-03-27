Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon gift card Microsoft 365 Family includes all the productivity software you love, and in this fantastic bundle, you're going to also get a $50 Amazon gift card. $100 at Amazon

Regardless if you have one of the cheapest laptops on the market, of even the best laptop, chances are, you're computing product will not include a free copy of Microsoft Office. Most devices on the market don't come with it anymore, but it's still a necessary tool for a lot of people.

It can be hard to find a deal on Microsoft's 365 bundle, which includes all the favorite staples like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. But we've found a great deal that will allow you to get the subscription service for a year, share it with up to six people, and now, you'll also get a $50 Amazon gift card in the process.

Office used to dominate the field when it came to productivity software, but over the past decade, there are more options out there on the market, which means Microsoft has had to step up its offerings to make its productivity suite more enticing.

Not only does Microsoft 365 give you access to the aforementioned Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook, but it also has added benefits like 1TB of OneDrive online cloud storage, ClipChamp, which is a versatile video editing software, and Defender, which is going to provide critical protection against viruses and malware.

Best of all, with a Family account, you can share all of these benefits with up to six people. As far as the price goes, you're going to get access to all of this software for $100 a year. While it is subscription based, you still get to download the software to your compatible devices. You can add the benefits of Microsoft 365 to a Windows PC, Mac, Android devices and even iPads and iPhones.

On top of all of this, you'll get that sweet $50 gift card that can be used for anything you want from Amazon. So, if you're interested, be sure to grab this deal while you can, because once it's gone, it's probably not coming back for quite some time.