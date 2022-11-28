A Microsoft 365 Family usually costs you $100, but you can pay less for it and still get a $50 gift card on top of that.

Microsoft 365 Family + $50 Amazon gift card $92.95 $149.99 Save $57.04 This bundle gets you a yearly Microsoft 365 Family subscription - worth $100 - plus a $50 Amazon gift card for free. In fact, it's even cheaper right now, with this deal bringing the price to just $92.95. $92.95 at Amazon

Microsoft 365 is the quintessential subscription service to help you boost your productivity, with apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook all included in a single plan. At $99.99 per year, it can get pretty expensive over time, but thanks to this Black Friday deal, you can save quite a bit. Amazon is bundling a Microsoft 365 Family subscription with a $50 Amazon gift card right now, and this all comes in at just $92.95 - a $57 discount on the usual price of this bundle.

Indeed, with this deal, you're paying less than you would normally pay for Microsoft 365 alone, and you get a $50 gift card you can use to buy anything else - maybe one of these 11 great PC accessory Cyber Monday deals we've rounded up for you. Microsoft 365 Family covers up to six people, so it's already great value on its own, and this deal makes it all the better.

In addition to the most well-known apps, Microsoft 365 Family includes a lot more. Perhaps most notably, Microsoft Teams has a lot more features if you have a Microsoft 365 subscription, including support for meetings up to 30 hours, 300 people in a single meetings, and more storage for your shared files. Then there's Microsoft Access for managing databases, or Publisher for designing brochures, labels, and more. You also get some premium features in apps like OneNote, the Office mobile apps, Microsoft Family Safety, and Microsoft Editor.

Microsoft 365 Family is already great to have at its regular price price, but with a free $50 gift card, now is the time to get it if you haven't already. And if you're looking for more things to spend your free $50 on, check out our roundup of Cyber Monday PC and laptop deals.