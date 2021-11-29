Need a Microsoft 365 Family subscription? Get a $50 Amazon gift card for just $6 extra

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to renew your Microsoft 365 subscription, this may be it. Amazon is running a Cyber Monday deal on a Microsoft 365 Family annual subscription, meaning you can get a $50 Amazon gift card with it for just an extra $6. That means you get 12 months of Microsoft 365 for your family, plus a $50 Amazon gif card for just $106, instead of $150.

Microsoft 365 Family includes all the basic Microsoft Office apps – Word, PowerPoint, Excel, and Outlook – for up to 5 users, plus 1TB of OneDrive storage for each of those users (a total of 5TB). It also includes recent additions like premium Microsoft Editor features, including clarity, conciseness, and other advanced suggestions. On top of that, you get access to Family Safety features, including location tracking for your family members, control over screen time, and parental controls for children.

As mentioned above, the family subscription works for up to five users, and it lasts for a whole year. Being part of Microsoft 365 also means you get new features and updates on a monthly basis at no additional cost, unlike the perpetual licenses of Office that are only updated every three years or so and require buying a new license. Buying this subscription also activates auto-renewal, so you’ll have to opt out if you don’t want to keep using it after the first year.

On top of all of this, you’re getting a $50 Amazon gift card to spend on anything you want, and you’re only paying $6 for it. That effectively gives you an extra $44 to spend on just about anything you want on Amazon, which is a very nice deal.

Stop by our Cyber Monday PC deals hub to check out some of the best deals on PCs, accessories, and more – you might even be able to use that Amazon gift card on some of them. If you’re more interested in smartphones, we also have a list of Cyber Monday deals focused on that.