Microsoft will give disgruntled G Suite legacy users a sweet deal on Microsoft 365

Google announced in January that it was shutting down its free G Suite legacy edition plans, forcing everyone to either switch to a personal Gmail account (leaving all their digital non-transferable purchases behind) or open their wallet for a paid G Suite subscription. The ensuing outrage caused Google to start working on a data migration tool, but that isn’t stopping Microsoft from capitalizing on the mess.

Microsoft announced a new promotion on Thursday, aimed exclusively at small companies and organizations using the legacy free G Suite accounts that Google plans to phase out. The company said, “If you’re a small business that’s relied on G Suite legacy free edition, we couldn’t help but notice you might be in the market for a new solution. We’ve got news for you: today, you can get a 60 percent discount on a 12-month Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, or Business Premium subscription, along with the help you need to make the move.”

The discount is exclusive to current G Suite legacy free edition users, and it will be available until August 2, 2022. It seems to be primarily targeted at businesses using the older free accounts, not individuals or families, which is where most of the complaints around the shutdown originated. Still, if you’re running a small business, the deal could save you money compared to Google’s paid plans.

Microsoft says all of its Microsoft 365 Business plans include 1TB of cloud storage, phone and web support, and “the ability to meet, chat, and host calls with up to 300 people.” Typical pricing for Microsoft 365 Business Basic is $5 per user per month with an annual subscription, with the Business Standard increasing that to $12.50/mo (which adds the ability to use desktop Office apps), and Business Premium is priced at $20/mo.

The personal Microsoft 365 subscription starts at $69.99/year for a single plan, or $99.99/year for a family plan with up to 6TB of cloud storage.