Key Takeaways Microsoft 365 iOS app now allows users to merge PDF files with a simple two-step process, making it easier to manage and share documents.

Merging PDFs is a premium feature available only to Microsoft 365 subscribers, costing $69.99 per year for a Personal subscription.

Merging PDFs doesn't compromise the quality of the files and can help save space on your iPhone by combining multiple PDFs into one.

Microsoft 365 app manages PDFs well by allowing you to view, print, edit, convert them to DOCX files, and more. On top of these capabilities, Microsoft has announced yet another feature for the Microsoft 365 iOS app to allow users to merge their PDF files.

Microsoft has highlighted a simple two-step process to merge your PDFs. Firstly, choose the files you want to merge from the Choose Files page and tap Continue. The next step is to organize your files in the order you want them. And once that's done, tap the Merge button at the bottom to merge all your selected PDFs. You can also retrieve these PDF files from the Microsoft 365 app later, meaning you can change your mind and make them individual PDF files, as was the case previously.

3 Images Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft Image: Microsoft Close

The ability to merge PDFs is a premium feature and, therefore, is not available for those using the free version of Microsoft 365. iOS users will have to be Microsoft 365 subscribers to be able to merge PDFs using the app. A Microsoft 365 Personal subscription will cost $69.99 per year, and while that isn't necessarily cheap, Microsoft has been adding a lot of new features recently, including making it easier to use PDFs in Teams and the new Copilot AI.

Combining multiple PDF files into a single file won't change the quality of your PDFs. Additionally, you can save some space on your iPhone by merging multiple PDF files into one. Merging also makes sharing your files easier, as you'll send a single file instead of multiple ones. The Microsoft 365 app can also achieve all of this on your iOS devices. You can also merge multiple PDFs using the Microsoft 365 app on the best Android phones. Again, you need to be a Microsoft 365 subscriber.

Currently, the ability to merge PDFs is limited to iOS users that are Microsoft 365 Insiders running Version 2.76 (Build 23062603) or later. The feature will be available for general users in the coming weeks.