Microsoft makes time management easier with new Outlook bookings feature

As tends to happen near the end of every month, Microsoft has recapped all the new features that were added to Microsoft 365 during the past month. This time around, the focus is on Outlook and Office.com, though June was also host to the launch of Viva Sales, a new experience for salespeople to help drive customer relationships and sales. The more interesting feature this month is the new “Bookings with me” experience in Outlook.

This new feature is focused on managing your time, and it makes it easier for people to schedule appointments with you. Now, you can use Outlook to create a bookings page, which automatically lets people know what times you’re free and what meetings you have. You can create different types of meetings that attendees can then choose to request, and your public schedule is visible to anyone you share your bookings page with. Bookings with me is available in Office 365/Microsoft 364 A3, A5, E1, E3, E5, F1, and F3 subscriptions, as well as Microsoft 365 Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium.

Microsoft has also rolled out a new distribution and notification experience for Forms, so you can more easily share quizzes and questionnaires with others, either by sharing a link, creating a QR code, or sending an email invitation. Microsoft Search has also received improvements, with new Graph connectors that can link data from ServiceNow knowledge articles, Confluence wikis, and Windows file shares.

If you use the Office.com portal, you’ll also notice some big visual changes. The sign-in page has been revamped with a new modern look, and once you’re signed in, there’s also a new Create page that makes templates for different types of content easily accessible in one place. Microsoft has also improved the Designer feature in Word on the web with more contextualized suggestions that are tailored to the content of your document.

Finally, for IT admins, Microsoft has rolled out updates to the Microsoft Endpoint Manager, which allow them to create organization-wide rules for after-hours notifications. The new Windows Autopatch feature for Windows enterprise E3 and E5 customers is also now available, helping ensure that PCs in the organization are always up to date.

This is all in addition to the new Microsoft Teams features that were also rolled out this month, which include the addition of live captions on the web version of Teams.

Source: Microsoft