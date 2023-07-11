Microsoft 365 $50 $80 Save $30 This limited-time Amazon Prime Day deal gets you 12 months of Microsoft 365 personal for just $50. Or 12 months of Microsoft 365 Family for $70. You can access apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint for cheaper than usual, and get a bonus $10 Amazon Gift Card with Personal and a $20 Gift Card with Family. $50 at Amazon (Microsoft 365 Personal) $70 at Amazon (Microsoft 365 Family)

There are plenty of great laptops and other PCs and Macs on sale for Amazon Prime Day, but something that you'll likely need to go along with it is a Microsoft Office subscription. This ensures that you have access to the latest versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, for writing up documents and creating presentations or spreadsheets.

Well, Amazon is currently running an interesting offer on both Microsoft 365 Personal for individuals and Microsoft 365 Family, should you want to share your subscription with your family. You can grab 12 months of Microsoft 365 Personal for $50 instead of $80 and get a free $10 Amazon Gift Card. And, with Microsoft 365 Family, you can grab 12 months of that for $70 instead of the usual $120, getting a $20 gift card as a bonus.

What's great about Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family?

Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family are subscription-based versions of Microsoft Office. Unlike like when you buy Microsoft Office 2021, these versions of the Microsoft Office apps work on multiple devices and depend on a Microsoft Account to work, but it also means that the apps are always updated. You'll get the latest features in Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint. You also unlock premium features like 1TB of space in OneDrive (for individuals) for backups of your photos, the files on your PCs, and more. You even get an ad-free Outlook experience and security tools like Microsoft Defender.

Why buy Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family?

Getting Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 family at these discounted prices is an absolute steal. You'll be getting a bonus Gift Card, too, so it's like you're spending $40 for Microsoft 365 Personal, and just $50 for Microsoft 365 Family. That little saved money can go a long way for enjoying other Prime Day monitor deals, or Prime Day SSD deals. Those seeking for a deal on Microsoft Office 2021 can also check out a one-time deal of $30.