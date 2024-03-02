Key Takeaways Microsoft 365 updates include improved Presenter windows, channel video clip sharing, and quicker sign-in capabilities.

Microsoft Teams gets better collaboration features like Presenter windows and channel video clip sharing coming soon.

Microsoft Outlook to offer a new event creation function for hybrid work settings in the upcoming update.

Unlike in the case of Windows 11, Microsoft regularly posts updates about the features it's working on for Microsoft 365 every week. Last week was no exception, as the Redmond-based tech firm gave us a detailed account of new features coming to different Microsoft 365 services, including Microsoft Teams and Outlook. While Microsoft 365 has a subscription model, you'll be able to use some of those features on your laptops or desktops without buying a plan once they launch.

2 Microsoft Teams: New features for better collaboration

Improved Presenter windows

One of the improvements coming to Teams is allowing the meeting presenter to keep track of up to four meeting participants while having a preview of the content shared during a screen-sharing session in a meeting (Feature ID: 383653).

This will be available for both audio and video meetings. But you need to remember that while many people can be present at the meeting, the presenter will be able to see the activity of up to four participants who are actively speaking or have their hands raised.

Hosts will be updated with participants' activities through notifications that will appear in the middle of the screen. The notifications will help presenters stay attentive to active participants.

Microsoft plans to start rolling out this feature for Mac and Windows devices in April.

Video clip in Teams channel

Also coming in April is the ability to record yourself using your webcam, your screen, or an audio capture device, and share the recordings as posts or replies on a channel (Feature ID: 383740). Currently, Teams users can record video clips and share them through direct chat messages.

Because Teams Channels are spaces where everyone can communicate, collaborate, and share files, video clips shared on the channel will be visible to everyone. So, users can be more productive by sharing them directly to channels instead of uploading those clips in one-on-one conversations.

Microsoft Teams has built-in recording functionality, allowing users to record themselves or their screens and share them with people in direct messages without leaving the application. And come this April, you'll be able to do all that in Teams channels.

This feature will be available for all Teams clients, including Android, iOS, desktop, and Mac. Notably, the Microsoft Teams Android client currently doesn't support the native recording capability, but it's expected to arrive in March.

Quicker sign-in

Last week's update to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (Feature ID: 383134) includes mention of quicker sign-in capabilities without having to enter the domain name in Teams on shared or managed devices. This is set to be available next month.

1 Microsoft Outlook: Better support for hybrid work

Event creation is fairly simple in Microsoft Outlook, but last week's update to the Roadmap page (Feature ID: 322590) made it look like the email client is missing one useful functionality: Providing meeting organizers with the option to ask invitees to attend events in person or virtually.

The upcoming functionality in Outlook will be useful in organizations with a hybrid work culture. Since it's a mix of remote and in-office work, it's easy for attendees to get confused about whether to attend the meeting online or in person. That will no longer be the case, with organizers getting more control over how they want participants to attend.

Microsoft plans to roll out this new event capability to the new Outlook for Windows and the web in March.

Launch timeline still tentative

As mentioned on the Roadmap page, these upcoming features will be available to users within the next couple of months. However, the exact timeline is still tentative, so don't be surprised if any of the proposed features get postponed or delayed. Either way, Microsoft will soon update its roadmap for Microsoft 365 soon, and we'll keep you posted about them in another roundup.