Every week, Microsoft shares what features it's working on for Microsoft 365 apps through the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page. Last week was no different, but unlike the previous week, Microsoft paid a lot of attention beyond Microsoft Teams, which is one of the best video conferencing apps, and Outlook.

This week's weekly roadmap update also includes new features for OneNote and OneDrive. However, it's not just about the number of apps. Be it new AI capabilities in OneDrive or Teams integration in OneNote, this week's roadmap weekly has lots of interesting stuff.

3 Microsoft Teams: message translation, and new ways to collaborate

Intelligent Message Translation

This one is fairly self-explanatory. The Intelligent Message Translation feature for Teams chat is in the works to simplify communication between people speaking different languages (feature ID 99841). When you get a message in a language you can't read and understand, Teams will offer you a translation to understand the message's meaning.

The currently-being-worked-on Translation capability can be tweaked from Teams settings to select languages you don't want to translate. In settings, you'll also find an option to allow automatic translation of messages. However, it's not clear how many languages Teams will be able to translate the message to. We'll have to wait at least until next month when Microsoft rolls out message translation for Teams desktop client.

Save meeting content with collaborative annotations as a Whiteboard

Microsoft Teams allows a meeting presenter to share their screen in an interactive scenario where the presenter and all the attendees can add ideas, comment, or react, and see what changes everyone else is making, all while being present in the meeting.

However, those collaborative annotations are gone when the meeting is over, unfortunately. Luckily, this will likely change in May, when Microsoft will allow Teams meeting participants to save content with collaborative annotations as Whiteboard (feature ID 109573), ensuring that participants can revisit all the changes made after the meeting.

Meeting details on Teams pre-join screen

If you're a Teams in-tenant participant, Microsoft will display important meeting details, such as meeting title, scheduled start time, scheduled end time, and number of participants who have joined the call, on the Teams pre-join screen. This will be rolled out to Teams for desktops and Macs next month (feature ID 387789).

2 Microsoft OneNote: new Teams integration

Teams integrations with OneNote Meetings Details

Allowing users to insert meeting details into notes is one of the ways OneNote helps with keeping a record of Teams meetings. Details such as date, description, and attendees can be inserted as notes using OneNote's Meeting Details capability.

However, from next month, you'll also be able to insert other types of content, such as AI-generated meeting notes, AI-suggested tasks, and documents shared during Teams meetings, as notes in OneNote (feature ID 388747). They'll be available through Teams' intelligent meeting recap, which is available only for Teams Premium users.

Recurring meetings in Meetings view

Last year, Microsoft introduced a new OneDrive experience with Meeting views, a dedicated for all files shared during meetings and chats. For those who find it useful, OneDrive's Meetings view will be updated next month to show recurring meetings in chronological order, meaning they'll be arranged based on their date and time (feature ID 388382).

As stated by Microsoft, the upcoming feature provides "easy access to all related files, past recordings, and details like the meeting owner, attendees, time, and location" as well as "helps you prepare for future meetings by allowing you to quickly access pre-read materials and review recordings or content from past meetings". General availability is planned for next month.

Copilot in OneDrive file viewer

Microsoft is in the process of integrating Copilot with all its popular apps and services. And starting next month, OneDrive users will reap the benefit of the Copilot integration by asking the chatbot to scan through files in OneDrive and answer any questions about them. All you'll need to do is click the Copilot icon on the OneDrive file viewer (feature ID 387806).

Release timelines are subject to change

All the important features that Microsoft added to its roadmap last week are supposed to become available for users in the next couple of months. But remember, even though Microsoft doesn't mention it anywhere, the release timelines you see on the Microsoft 365 Roadmap website are subject to change. In other words, a delay can occur if something goes wrong.

However, what's unlikely to occur is Microsoft not keeping us updated about what it's working on for Microsoft 365. We'll be back with another Microsoft 365 weekly digest next week.